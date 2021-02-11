 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 killed, another injured in Bishop ford shooting, crash, police say
breaking urgent

1 killed, another injured in Bishop ford shooting, crash, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Police line
John J. Watkins, The Times

COOK COUNTY — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting and subsequent crash early Wednesday on the Bishop Ford Expressway, police said.

The man who died was a 48-year-old from Glen Burnie, Maryland, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The manner of the man's death was still pending early Thursday.

Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 94 at the Steel Bridge after a shooting about 10:17 a.m., said Master Sgt. Dominick Falcone.

Police said two different vehicles exchanged gunfire while driving northbound on the highway, The Times' reporting partner NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Man jumps from moving vehicle during chase, found hiding in garage, police say

One of the vehicles lost control and struck a retaining wall, then overturned onto its driver's side, NBC 5 reported.

The vehicle's driver was taken to a Chicago area hospital, where we later died from his injuries, said Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Dominick Falcone.

A 23-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were also in the car, but were uninjured, NBC 5 reported.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured and transported to a local hospital.

No one else was harmed, police said.

The highway's northbound lanes were shut down for several hours and reopened about 2:35 p.m., Falcone said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County jail

+83 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden remarks weren't trial prediction

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts