1 killed, another injured in Bishop ford shooting, crash, police say

COOK COUNTY — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting and subsequent crash early Wednesday on the Bishop Ford Expressway, police said.

The man who died was a 48-year-old from Glen Burnie, Maryland, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The manner of the man's death was still pending early Thursday.

Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 94 at the Steel Bridge after a shooting about 10:17 a.m., said Master Sgt. Dominick Falcone.

Police said two different vehicles exchanged gunfire while driving northbound on the highway, The Times' reporting partner NBC 5 Chicago reported.

One of the vehicles lost control and struck a retaining wall, then overturned onto its driver's side, NBC 5 reported.

The vehicle's driver was taken to a Chicago area hospital, where we later died from his injuries, said Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Dominick Falcone.

A 23-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were also in the car, but were uninjured, NBC 5 reported.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured and transported to a local hospital.

No one else was harmed, police said.