1 killed in Lake Station shooting, chief says

LAKE STATION — A Lake Station resident died of a gunshot wound Friday night in a home on Morgan Street, police said.
Officers responded to the residence on Morgan Street between Fairview Avenue and Riverside Drive "for a gunshot victim," Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson said in an email sent Saturday.
"This was an isolated incident with all subjects involved being from the same household," Richardson said.
"There is no danger to the public at this time, and this investigation will remain open pending further information from the coroner's report per the Lake County Prosecutor's Office," he said.
The Lake County coroner's office had yet to release any information on the death by Saturday afternoon.
