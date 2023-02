La Fogata Taqueria A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon outside La Fogata Taqueria in Hammond, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

HAMMOND — One man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon outside La Fogata Taqueria, police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Police were called around 1 p.m. to the restaurant in the 4400 block of Calumet Avenue in reference to a shooting, Kellogg said. Officers located a wounded man on scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

A male suspect was located on scene and is cooperating with police, Kellogg said. Detectives are investigating an alleged argument between the two.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Steve Guernsey, 219-852-2978.

