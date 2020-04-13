1 new COVID-19 death reported in Lake; Indiana reaches 350 fatalities

To the east, St. Joseph County is reporting 192 cases and three deaths, while Starke County has nine cases and one new death.

Deaths across the state rose 2% on Monday — from 343 to 350.

Statewide, there are 8,236 positive cases, up 3.8% from 7,928 confirmed cases reported on Sunday.

The number of tests reported to ISDH was up 4.8% to 44,539 from 42,489.

ISDH also reported that 44% of the 2,960 ICU beds statewide are available. About 25% are being used by COVID-19 patients; 31% of ICU beds are being used for patients without COVID-19.

Of the state's 2,872 ventilators, 16% is in use for COVID-19 patients; 11% are for non-COVID patients; and 73% of the state's inventory is available.

New positive cases, deaths and tests have occurred over a range of dates but were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours, ISDH data show.

According to state officials, totals may be revised based on updated information provided to ISDH.

