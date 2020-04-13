1 new COVID-19 death reported in Lake; Indiana reaches 350 fatalities

State health officials said Lake County recorded one new death — its 26th — due to coronavirus virus on Monday.
Lake also recorded 25 new positive COVID-19 cases, for a total of 796, according to figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The Porter County Health Department, which reports its statistics independently of ISDH, is reporting 117 total cases, up from 115.
Porter also reported 11 patients hospitalized and 28 recovered.
LaPorte County had one additional case for a total of 34. Newton and Jasper's totals are now 27 and 18, respectively.
All testing has been conducted by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
Porter County had two COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend. No additional deaths were reported Monday.
Lake County continues to rank second to Marion County regarding the number of positive cases.
Lake County's fatality count is also ranked second in the state behind Marion County's 123, ISDH data show.
There have been three deaths in LaPorte County and one each in Newton and Jasper counties.
To the east, St. Joseph County is reporting 192 cases and three deaths, while Starke County has nine cases and one new death.
Deaths across the state rose 2% on Monday — from 343 to 350.
Statewide, there are 8,236 positive cases, up 3.8% from 7,928 confirmed cases reported on Sunday.
The number of tests reported to ISDH was up 4.8% to 44,539 from 42,489.
ISDH also reported that 44% of the 2,960 ICU beds statewide are available. About 25% are being used by COVID-19 patients; 31% of ICU beds are being used for patients without COVID-19.
Of the state's 2,872 ventilators, 16% is in use for COVID-19 patients; 11% are for non-COVID patients; and 73% of the state's inventory is available.
New positive cases, deaths and tests have occurred over a range of dates but were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours, ISDH data show.
According to state officials, totals may be revised based on updated information provided to ISDH.
"Dragside" pickup
"Dragside" pickup
"Dragside" pickup
"Dragside" pickup
"Dragside" pickup
"Dragside" pickup
"Dragside" pickup
"Dragside" pickup
"Dragside" pickup
"Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery: "Dragside" pickup
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.