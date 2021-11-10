1 of 2 arrested after chase involving carjacked vehicle has warrant in previous pursuit

CROWN POINT — Two men were charged Tuesday in Lake Superior Court with leading Gary police on a pursuit to Oak Lawn on Monday in a vehicle taken in carjacking in Chicago the previous day.

Demarco M. Morrison, 20, of Chicago, and Jalen E. Roberts, 20, of Gary, each were charged with resisting law enforcement and auto theft, both level 6 felonies.

Neither man had entered pleas, because they were awaiting extradition to Lake County from Illinois.

After arresting Morrison and Roberts, police learned both men were wanted on warrants in Lake County, records showed.

A judge issued a warrant Nov. 1 for Roberts for failure to appear in two cases, one of which involved felony charges he led Gary police on a chase Jan. 6 in a stolen GMC Envoy. The second case involved a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Morrison was wanted on warrants for failure to appear on misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Lake Superior Court and refusal to identify self and disorderly conduct in Gary City Court.