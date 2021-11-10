1 of 2 arrested after chase involving carjacked vehicle has warrant in previous pursuit

CROWN POINT — Two men were charged Tuesday in Lake Superior Court with leading Gary police on a pursuit to Oak Lawn on Monday in a vehicle taken in carjacking in Chicago the previous day.
Demarco M. Morrison, 20, of Chicago, and Jalen E. Roberts, 20, of Gary, each were charged with resisting law enforcement and auto theft, both level 6 felonies.
Neither man had entered pleas, because they were awaiting extradition to Lake County from Illinois.
After arresting Morrison and Roberts, police learned both men were wanted on warrants in Lake County, records showed.
A judge issued a warrant Nov. 1 for Roberts for failure to appear in two cases, one of which involved felony charges he led Gary police on a chase Jan. 6 in a stolen GMC Envoy. The second case involved a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without a license.
Morrison was wanted on warrants for failure to appear on misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Lake Superior Court and refusal to identify self and disorderly conduct in Gary City Court.
According to court records, Roberts attempted to run from Gary police Jan. 6 after the stolen Envoy he was driving became disabled when he tried to jump railroad tracks near 41st Avenue and Delaware Street, court records state.
Roberts threw a loaded 9mm handgun as he was taken into custody, according to court documents. Another man in the car with Roberts was located by a K-9 and arrested.
Police learned the Envoy had been reported stolen Dec. 31 in Gary, records state.
Roberts has pleaded not guilty in that case to charges of theft, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.
On Monday, Gary's license plate reader system alerted officers about 2:50 p.m. to a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Equinox in the 2300 block of Garfield Street, records state.
Officers checked the license plate with dispatch and learned a woman was robbed of the Equinox at gunpoint Sunday in Chicago, police said.
The officer attempted a traffic stop near 25th Avenue and Grant Street, but the driver — later identified as Morrison — sped off and entered westbound Interstate 80/94.
Gary officers pursued the car as it traveled along Interstate 294, 95th Street and Oak Park Avenue, records state.
Morrison struck a light pole as he attempted to turn north off Oak Park Avenue in Oak Lawn, and he and Roberts attempted to flee on foot, documents allege.
No one was injured in the crash, Gary police said.