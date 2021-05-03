 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 officer on paid leave after man dies in police-involved shooting, sheriff's spokesman says
alert urgent

1 officer on paid leave after man dies in police-involved shooting, sheriff's spokesman says

Porter County Sheriff's Department stock

Porter County Sheriff's Department cars

 Times file

SOUTH HAVEN — One Porter County sheriff's officer was placed on paid leave after a man was shot and died following an encounter with police Saturday night inside his South Haven home, an official said.

Department protocol required the officer be placed on paid leave, Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

Alexander Tuzinski, 30, suffered a gunshot wound during the encounter and later died at Northwest Health-Porter hospital, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

His manner of death was pending further investigation.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

The situation began about 6 p.m. Saturday, when Porter County sheriff's police were dispatched for a 911 call about a disturbance at Tuzinski's residence in the 700 block of Long Run Road in South Haven, Indiana State Police said.

After several hours, attempts were made to contact a man inside the home, police said.

When those attempts at communication were unsuccessful, officers entered the home and found a man in a bedroom with a handgun, police said.

"During this encounter, the male subject sustained a gunshot wound," police said.

Porter County sheriff's police asked Indiana State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting, according to ISP.

State police did not release the names of the officers involved, but said they would be released at a later date.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA Administrator: 'It's a new day in space'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts