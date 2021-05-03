1 officer on paid leave after man dies in police-involved shooting, sheriff's spokesman says

SOUTH HAVEN — One Porter County sheriff's officer was placed on paid leave after a man was shot and died following an encounter with police Saturday night inside his South Haven home, an official said.

Department protocol required the officer be placed on paid leave, Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

Alexander Tuzinski, 30, suffered a gunshot wound during the encounter and later died at Northwest Health-Porter hospital, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

His manner of death was pending further investigation.

The situation began about 6 p.m. Saturday, when Porter County sheriff's police were dispatched for a 911 call about a disturbance at Tuzinski's residence in the 700 block of Long Run Road in South Haven, Indiana State Police said.

After several hours, attempts were made to contact a man inside the home, police said.

When those attempts at communication were unsuccessful, officers entered the home and found a man in a bedroom with a handgun, police said.

"During this encounter, the male subject sustained a gunshot wound," police said.