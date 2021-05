1 shot, 2 injured in shooting, crash on Dan Ryan, police say

CHICAGO — One person was shot and two others injured in a shooting and subsequent crash early Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

It happened about 2:09 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Garfield Boulevard.

Three people were traveling south on the expressway when someone in another vehicle fired shots, resulting in a crash, police said.

The driver suffered a gunshot wound and two passengers were injured in the crash. All three were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes were shut down and traffic was diverted to East 47th Street from about 2:20 a.m. to 3:44 a.m. while police worked the scene.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.

