1 shot at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A person was shot at one of Northwest Indiana's most popular beaches as people started to flock back to the Lake Michigan lakefront on Memorial Day weekend.

Several people called 911 at 4:10 p.m. Sunday to report shots fired on the beach at Washington Park Beach Stop 2 on the Michigan City lakefront. One person was shot, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

"Multiple officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 quickly responded to Washington Park Stop 2 and learned that one subject had been shot," Sgt. Steve Forker said in a news release. "LaPorte County EMS arrived on scene and immediately transported the subject to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers canvased the area and began to look for evidence and witnesses."

The incident drew a massive response from first responders, including from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Trail Creek Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.

Police interviewed witnesses at the two-mile-long white sands beach in the 99-acre Washington Park that visitors flock to every summer. The park is a Michigan City and Northwest Indiana landmark because of its iconic lighthouse.

"Detectives were called in to assist," Forker said. "Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence collected at the scene."

Michigan City police are asking witnesses to contact them and provide any surveillance or cell phone videos they may have.

"Additional information pertaining to this investigation will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation," he said.

People are encouraged to submit tips to Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, ext. 1077, or via email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

