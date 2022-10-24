1 shot during overnight gathering near beach, Region police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 19-year-old Michigan City resident and at least two vehicles were struck by gunfire early Sunday in a parking lot at Washington Park, police said.
Police said they received word shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday that a vehicle struck by gunfire at the beachfront park was on its way to the police department.
Officers interviewed the driver and occupants of the damaged vehicle and then were called to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital a short time later in response to a person who had been shot at Washington Park.
"The shooting victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening," police said.
"A vehicle used to transport the shooting victim from Washington Park Lot 1 to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital was also struck by gunfire," according to police.
Police said they learned the shootings occurred during a gathering at the park.
Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to contact detective Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221, extension 1088 or via email at
mgaletti@emichigancity.com.
