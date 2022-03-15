 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

1 shot in area of Michigan City bar; police searching for suspects

  • 0

MICHIGAN CITY — One person was injured after shots were fired near a Michigan City sports bar, police said. 

At 10:30 p.m. Sunday, 911 calls reporting shots fired were made to the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center.

The shots were said to have been fired in the area of Knuckleheads Sports Bar at 204 West Barker Ave., said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker.

Michigan City Uniform Patrol Shift 3 officers immediately responded to the scene to gather information. Though initial reports indicated no one had been shot, officers later discovered that a gunshot victim had been taken by an unknown third party to Franciscan Health Michigan City, police said. The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers searched the area for evidence and witnesses, who were interviewed about the shooting.

"Detectives continue to work this investigation by interviewing witnesses, processing evidence, and gathering video surveillance regarding this matter," Forker said. "Additional information pertaining to this investigation will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation."

People are also reading…

Michigan City police asked anyone who witnessed this incident, has any additional information or has video of this incident to contact Detective Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221, extension 1088, or email him at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

Information can also be provided to the Michigan City Police Department Crime Tip Hotline at 219-873-1488 or by messaging the departmental Facebook page.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki derides Russian sanctions on US officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts