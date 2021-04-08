1 wounded, 2 uninjured in separate shootings in Gary, police say

GARY — A man was shot near a liquor store, and two others were unscathed after shots were fired at their vehicle in separate shootings late Wednesday, an official said.

Gary officers met with a 56-year-old Gary man and a person accompanying him about 10:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of Tennessee Street after being dispatched for a report of a gunshot victim, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The person with the man told police they were inside a liquor store at Virginia Street and East 21st Avenue when the man and a male suspect got into an altercation, leading the suspect to shoot the man in his buttocks.

The man and the person with him then ran to Tennessee Street, where they called 911, Westerfield said.

The wounded man was not speaking with police and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Gary police Detective Sgt. William Fazekas is investigating.

Earlier, about 10:11 p.m., police met with a 22-year-old Merrillville man and a 21-year-old Gary man in the 2400 block of Prospect Street after receiving a report of a suspicious incident with shots fired, Westerfield said.