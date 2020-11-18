1 wounded in East Chicago shooting

EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago man is in serious condition following a Tuesday night shooting.
At 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, East Chicago police responded to the 3800 block of Ontario Court for a shots fired call.
According to the police department's ShotSpotter technology, nine rounds were fired in the area, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said in a news release.
Once on scene, officers discovered a 21-year-old man in the passenger seat of a car near the scene, which was close to his home, police said.
The man was shot several times in the back and butt and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center by ambulance in serious, but stable condition, Rivera said.
A person of interest was taken into custody, and police recovered a firearm, Rivera said. The case remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Anyone with any information on this incident can contact the department's anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500 or Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318 or mpena@eastchicago.com.
