1 wounded in Merrillville shooting, police say; officials seek more information

MERRILLVILLE — One person was hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday morning, police said.

Merrillville police responded about 4 a.m. to an area hospital, where a male victim was being treated for his wound.

His injury was not life-threatening, and he was later released, police said.

Police believe the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. at East 53rd Avenue and Delaware Street. Officers responded there for a report of shots fired but found nothing in the area, police said.

No suspects had been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Aaron Ridgway at 219-769-3531, ext. 347.

