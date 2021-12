1 wounded in Merrillville shooting; police seeking public's help

MERRILLVILLE — One person was seriously injured in a Sunday night shooting in Merrillville, police said.

At 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Merrillville officers were called a report of shots fired in the 7300 block of Noble Street, said Merrillville Police Department Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses.

Patrolling police quickly arrived on scene to find significant gunfire damage to an apartment building. When officers went inside, they found a victim who was seriously injured.

First responders took the victim to a local hospital, and their current condition is unknown.

The Merrillville Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating this shooting, and officers are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information or those who have possible video surveillance footage are asked to contact Detective Matt Vasel at 219-769-3531, extension 363, or reach him via email at mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.

