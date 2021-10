1 wounded in shooting early Friday, police say

GARY — A 26-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Friday, police said.

Gary police were dispatched to a local hospital about 1:25 a.m. after the man arrived with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The Gary man told police he was shot east of downtown and got a ride to the hospital.

Police did not locate a crime scene in the area where the man said he was wounded, Hamady said.

Gary has recorded 155 nonfatal shooting victims so far this year, compared with 134 at the same time last year, Hamady said. It's an increase of nearly 16%.

However, the city has seen a decrease in homicides so far this year. Police have logged 39 homicides in 2021, down from 45 at the same time last year, Hamady said. In all of 2020, the city recorded 54 homicides.

Anyone with information about Friday's shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

