1 wounded in shooting involving off-duty Lynwood officer, police say

LYNWOOD — One person was wounded Sunday in a shooting involving an off-duty Lynwood police officer, an official said.

Lynwood police responded about 6:15 p.m. to the Mobil gas station at Glenwood-Dyer Road and Torrence Avenue for a report of shots fired, Deputy Police Chief Lawrence Weinbrecht said.

One person was taken by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.

The other person involved was an off-duty Lynwood police officer, Weinbrecht said.

A gun with an extended magazine was recovered at the scene, he said.

Lynwood police requested Illinois State Police public Integrity Task Force Zone 1 to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting, Weinbrecht said.

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP Zone 1 Investigations at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

