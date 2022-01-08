1-year-old, mother identified as victims in fatal I-94 crash, coroner says

"Any loss of life in such horrifying circumstances is tragic, but the loss of a child is especially disturbing," Martinez said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives."

Sheriff's police attempted to stop a driver in a black 2010 Audi A5 for speeding and disregarding a traffic signal near 25th Avenue and Broadway in Gary, according to Martinez and Indiana State Police.

The driver sped off south on Broadway and got on westbound I-94, according to a news release.

The officers briefly lost sight of the car before discovering the crash at the Colfax Street bridge, he said.

Griffin, who was riding with the driver, was killed instantly when he rear-ended a semitrailer, Martinez said. Lucas, who was in a car seat, also was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Indiana State Police assisted with a crash reconstruction investigation and determined the driver of the Audi lost control and rear-ended a semitrailer in the right lane, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.