10 arrested in raid on suspected Hobart drug house, police say

HOBART — Ten people were arrested when police executed a search warrant on a home early Wednesday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, police said.

Hobart police officers, with assistance from Northwest Regional SWAT members, responded about 5:45 a.m. to the home in the 2100 block of East Cleveland Avenue, said Detective Lt. Nicholas Wardrip.

All 10 people were taken into custody without incident, Wardrip said.

They included a 39-year-old Hobart woman; a 48-year-old Gary woman; a 28-year-old Gary man; a 59-year-old Hobart woman; a 45-year-old LaPorte woman; a 39-year-old Merrillville man; a 49-year-old Gary man; a 40-year-old Portage man; a 47-year-old Carmel man; and a 40-year-old man from an unknown Illinois community.

Wardrip declined to answer questions pertaining to evidence, saying it was still being processed early Wednesday.

Police are withholding the suspects' names, pending formal charges.

