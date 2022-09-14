10 puppies stolen; Region police release suspects photos

HAMMOND — Police are seeking the public's help in nabbing two people caught by a surveillance camera stealing 10 puppies from the Hug-A-Pup store at 6921 Calumet Ave.

The footage shows two thin teenagers wearing dark-colored hoodies and pants smash the north window of the business late Sunday night or early Monday and enter the store, police said.

"Once inside they took 10 puppies from their cages and placed them in a large duffel bag and then fled eastbound down the rear alley of the 800 block of 169th Place," according to police.

The missing puppies include four orange Pomeranians, three white Poodles, and 3 white and orange "Teddy Bear" puppies (cross between a Shih Tzu and a Maltese), police said.

Police released photos of the two suspects.

"Be aware that the suspect photos show that they are wearing light colored clothing, but that's the result of the business's infrared cameras," police said. "The suspects were wearing ski masks."

Anyone with information about the thefts or suspects is encouraged to contact Hammond police detective Ron Hill at 219-852-2980 or by email at rhill@hammondpolice.com.