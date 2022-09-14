 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

10 puppies stolen; Region police release suspects photos

  • Updated
  • 0

HAMMOND — Police are seeking the public's help in nabbing two people caught by a surveillance camera stealing 10 puppies from the Hug-A-Pup store at 6921 Calumet Ave.

The footage shows two thin teenagers wearing dark-colored hoodies and pants smash the north window of the business late Sunday night or early Monday and enter the store, police said.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

"Once inside they took 10 puppies from their cages and placed them in a large duffel bag and then fled eastbound down the rear alley of the 800 block of 169th Place," according to police.

The missing puppies include four orange Pomeranians, three white Poodles, and 3 white and orange "Teddy Bear" puppies (cross between a Shih Tzu and a Maltese), police said.

Police released photos of the two suspects.

"Be aware that the suspect photos show that they are wearing light colored clothing, but that's the result of the business's infrared cameras," police said. "The suspects were wearing ski masks."

People are also reading…

Anyone with information about the thefts or suspects is encouraged to contact Hammond police detective Ron Hill at 219-852-2980 or by email at rhill@hammondpolice.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This cool blue mineral was found in the heat of a volcano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts