HAMMOND — A group brawl at Morton High School Wednesday afternoon resulted in the building being placed on "secure" status and 10 students now facing disciplinary action, district spokesman Nathaniel George said.

The physical altercation took place despite attempts from school security and staff to deescalate the situation, he said.

"No students or staff were seriously injured," George said.

"The Hammond Police Department responded and the campus was put on a 'secure' status while an investigation was conducted," he said.

Ten students will be disciplined according to the School City of Hammond Student Code of Conduct, "which defines consequences for students exhibiting negative behaviors."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Amanda Cunningham Tyanna McDonald James Allen Jerry Wheeler Jr. Christopher Helm Tyler Neely Richard Barge Robert Sobocinski Jaylen White Marianne Garcia Djuro Higi III Candace Hoover Michael O'Reilly Gregory Bowyer II Amanda Wilk Katrina Reillo Tasheena Campbell Ashley Hilton Raquel Steward Donte Goodwin Anthony Peterson Edward Brown Santies Howard Antonio Reyes Jason Kalbac Napoleon Wilson III Mark Castro Rickey Jackson George Stevens Carlos Yanez Jazmine Freeman Jessica Butts Tyshonia Jones Kyran Gibson Demetrius Morris Brenda Keaton Jaleel Sullivan Aaron Cameron Jania Aaron Larry Keller Dionne Crume Cameron Perkins Charlie Vickery Robert Griffiths Michael McIntee Anita Sims