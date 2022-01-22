10-year-old boy dies in semi crash; 4 other injured victims extricated, police say

LAPORTE — A 10-year-old boy died after the vehicle he was in was struck by a semi-tractor, trapping him and four others inside the car in a rural area of LaPorte County, police said. The crash also injured two other children and two adults.

At 10:21 a.m. Friday police responded to a crash with injuries in the 14000 south block of U.S. 421 in rural Cass Township.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Smith arrived within minutes and found a van and commercial vehicle involved in the crash, said LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen.

Preliminary investigations showed that a tree service company truck was backing a wood chipper out from a driveway and onto U.S. 421. For traffic control purposes, an employee of the company was standing in the middle of U.S. 421 to serve as a flagger.

The flagger had stopped northbound and southbound traffic for the truck and wood chipper to pull out of the driveway.

A silver 2004 Chrysler van, driven by a 30-year-old LaPorte man, who was driving south on U.S. 421 had slowed down or come to a complete stop as traffic yielded to the flagger, police reported.