10-year-old boy dies in semi crash; 4 other injured victims extricated, police say

LAPORTE — A 10-year-old boy died after the vehicle he was in was struck by a semi-tractor, trapping him and four others inside the car in a rural area of LaPorte County, police said. The crash also injured two other children and two adults.
At 10:21 a.m. Friday police responded to a crash with injuries in the 14000 south block of U.S. 421 in rural Cass Township.
LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Smith arrived within minutes and found a van and commercial vehicle involved in the crash, said LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen.
Preliminary investigations showed that a tree service company truck was backing a wood chipper out from a driveway and onto U.S. 421. For traffic control purposes, an employee of the company was standing in the middle of U.S. 421 to serve as a flagger.
The flagger had stopped northbound and southbound traffic for the truck and wood chipper to pull out of the driveway.
A silver 2004 Chrysler van, driven by a 30-year-old LaPorte man, who was driving south on U.S. 421 had slowed down or come to a complete stop as traffic yielded to the flagger, police reported.
The driver of a red 2014 Volvo semi-tractor, A 30-year-old man from Ecorse, Michigan, was driving south on U.S. 421 when he saw traffic ahead slowing and stopping for the flagger. However, he told police that he realized it too late and he said he had little time to react, Allen said.
The semi-tractor then crashed into the back of the Chrysler van, he said. Inside the van was two adults and three juveniles, who became trapped inside the van and needed extrication.
The adult driver and an adult in the passenger seat suffered injuries to their upper bodies and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Two juveniles in the back seat suffered serious injuries and were both airlifted by a medical helicopter.
A third juvenile in the back seat was taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries at a local hospital.
As the investigation was underway, first responders were informed that one of the children, a 10-year-old boy, had died from his injuries, Allen said. The child's identity has not yet been released by officials.
U.S. 421 was reopened Friday following a three-hour closure. Police said toxicology test results are pending, as is the investigation, with no further information available at this time.
As of Saturday, no formal charges related to the fatal crash had been announced by authorities.
LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Dallas Smythe, Detective Sgt. L. Scott Boswell, Sgt. James D. Arnold, Detective Jake Koch, Deputy Scott Lanoue, Deputy Wade Wallace, Deputy Ryan Elcock and Deputy Derrick Deck responded to the scene.
They were aided by Indiana State Police, LaPorte County EMS, Northwest Health EMS, Memorial MedFlight, Parkview Samaritan, the Allen County coroner’s office, Cass-Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department, the LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department, LaPorte County HazMat, the Indiana Department of Transportation and John’s Garage.