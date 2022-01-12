$100,000 cash bond for Illinois man accused of repeatedly molesting Porter County girl

VALPARAISO — A $100,000 cash-only bond has been set for a Illinois man accused of repeatedly molesting an 8-year-old Porter County girl, who is a relative, court records show.

The accused, Kevin Herbert, 48, of Mokena, who has denied the accusations, was ordered to have no further contact with the girl while his criminal case proceeds.

The action was taken by Senior Judge Michael Bergerson during an initial hearing Tuesday, according to the court.

Herbert is charged with three felony counts of child molesting and one count of felony vicarious sexual gratification, court records show. One of the molestation charges, which alleges Herbert penetrated the girl, carries a potential prison sentence of 20 to 40 years.

A Porter County police officer said he responded Dec. 16 to a report of a sexual assault and was told that following a body awareness class Dec. 7, the Jackson Township girl told her mother Herbert had repeatedly touched her inappropriately. The abuse allegedly occurred during visits between Aug. 6 and Nov. 29.