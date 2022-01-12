 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$100,000 cash bond for Illinois man accused of repeatedly molesting Porter County girl
$100,000 cash bond for Illinois man accused of repeatedly molesting Porter County girl

Kevin Herbert

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A $100,000 cash-only bond has been set for a Illinois man accused of repeatedly molesting an 8-year-old Porter County girl, who is a relative, court records show.

The accused, Kevin Herbert, 48, of Mokena, who has denied the accusations, was ordered to have no further contact with the girl while his criminal case proceeds.

The action was taken by Senior Judge Michael Bergerson during an initial hearing Tuesday, according to the court.

Herbert is charged with three felony counts of child molesting and one count of felony vicarious sexual gratification, court records show. One of the molestation charges, which alleges Herbert penetrated the girl, carries a potential prison sentence of 20 to 40 years.

A Porter County police officer said he responded Dec. 16 to a report of a sexual assault and was told that following a body awareness class Dec. 7, the Jackson Township girl told her mother Herbert had repeatedly touched her inappropriately. The abuse allegedly occurred during visits between Aug. 6 and Nov. 29.

Herbert was unwilling to call the girl a liar and when asked if he touched the girl as alleged, he said, "Not like that," police said. When asked if he could have unintentionally touched the girl as accused, he reportedly said, "Anything is possible."

"Kevin denied intentionally doing it, if he did," a charging document states.

If Herbert posts bond, he will be placed on pretrial supervision with any recommended counseling, the court said. The judge found Herbert is a danger to himself and/or the community and presents a substantial risk for failing to appear in court.

He has no prior criminal conviction, according to the court.

Herbert requested and was granted a public defender, a court document states.

Herbert's next court appearance is scheduled for March 1.

