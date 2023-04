EAST CHICAGO — A 12-year-old student was nabbed early Tuesday with a loaded handgun at the East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School at 3916 Pulaski St., East Chicago police said.

"Our preliminary investigation indicates that a student overheard other students talking about having a gun in the school," police said.

"That student immediately reported the incident to a teacher and the school staff acted quickly and identified the student with the gun," according to police. "The child with the gun was separated from all the other students and taken to the office. The school was then placed on a soft lock down."

Police said they were contacted around 8 a.m. Tuesday and responded to the building where they took the student into custody and took control of the loaded .40-caliber pistol.

"All parents were notified of the situation by school staff and classes resumed as planned after school staff and officers determined there was no further threat at the school," according to police.

The student in question was taken to the East Chicago Police Department jail for processing and then to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center in Crown Point on charges of dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property, police reported.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the student and staff members for acting as quickly and professionally as they did during a stressful and potentially dangerous situation," police said. "Their quick actions and response to this situation stopped a potentially dangerous situation from occurring."

