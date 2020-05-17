12-year-old shot dead in Gary

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
GARY — A 12-year-old Chicago boy's shooting death has been ruled a homicide by the Lake County coroner.
The boy, identified as Demetrius Townsel Jr., was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. on Saturday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, according to a news release from the coroner.
Other agencies involved included Gary Police and Fire, Lake County CSI and the Metro Homicide Unit.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Brandy Lee Ash
Darren D. Walker
Frank William Zyzanski
Jasmine Pechanta Jamison
Joseph C. Holder
Peter Jesus Hernandez
Sergio Anthony Rosa
Rebuen Cortez Wilson
Carl Lester West
Jimmy Ray Ward
Javante Rommell Toran
Tito Jamal Robinson
Randall Steven O'Connor
Justin Devon Nance
Terence Little III
Michael Gee Allen
Michael H Cowley
Renita Ann Anderson
Alex Durell Luckett
Donnell Lashae Draper Sr.
Eric Daniel Sanchez Sr.
Israel Francis Toledo
Jonathan Carl Wise
Kashif Ali Loveless-Bey
Michael Arthur Branigan Jr.
Terrell Donte Paulk
Winston Williamson Jr.
Brian Alford
Dennis Devon West
Ezekiel Telvert Borland
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Jordan Vincent Al-Akel
Michael Mile Ivezic
Reginald Lee Wilson
Robert Normal Jackson
Steven Matijevich II
Timothy Joseph Ericksen
Zaquana Shaniece Williams
Jason C Sitaras
Curtis DeVonte McDonald
Davonne Lamar Hargrave
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.