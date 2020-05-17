You are the owner of this article.
12-year-old shot dead in Gary
12-year-old shot dead in Gary

Lauren Cross

GARY — A 12-year-old Chicago boy's shooting death has been ruled a homicide by the Lake County coroner.

The boy, identified as Demetrius Townsel Jr., was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. on Saturday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, according to a news release from the coroner.

Other agencies involved included Gary Police and Fire, Lake County CSI and the Metro Homicide Unit.

