13-year-old among 4 wounded in shootings late Tuesday
13-year-old among 4 wounded in shootings late Tuesday

Gary police vehicle FILE PHOTO

Gary police are investigating two shootings that left four people wounded. 

 Provided

GARY — A teen who was struck by gunfire while outside with friends was among four people wounded in two separate shootings late Tuesday, police said. 

At 10:42 p.m. police responded to a shooting involving juveniles in the 650 block of Washington Street, said Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak. 

A group of three teens and a 19-year-old were walking outside through the area of Horace Mann Apartments when they heard shots fired. 

The teens told police occupants inside a gray Dodge Charger had fired upon them, causing them to run and hide behind a building. 

A 13-year-old was shot in his left foot and a 19-year-old was shot in his left knee, Pawlak said. Both were taken to the hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening. 

At 11:17 p.m. police were called to a second shooting that happened in the Walgreen's parking lot at Grant Street and West 25th Avenue, police reported. 

A man was found lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound in his back and arm. He was conscious and first responders transported him to a local hospital in stable condition. 

About 10 minutes later a 17-year-old gunshot victim was reported walking into Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus and it was determined the person was injured in the same shooting. The 17-year-old gunshot victim drove himself to the hospital after being wounded in the parking lot, police said.

He was shot in the chest and groin and is in critical condition, Pawlak said. A vehicle that was at the scene was also damaged by gunfire. 

The victims told police the shooters were inside a red vehicle and had no further description.

Pawlak said Gary police are obtaining surveillance video of both shootings. The incidents are under investigation and suspects are being sought. 

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact Pawlak at 219-881-1210. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

