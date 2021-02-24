13-year-old among 4 wounded in shootings late Tuesday

GARY — A teen who was struck by gunfire while outside with friends was among four people wounded in two separate shootings late Tuesday, police said.

At 10:42 p.m. police responded to a shooting involving juveniles in the 650 block of Washington Street, said Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

A group of three teens and a 19-year-old were walking outside through the area of Horace Mann Apartments when they heard shots fired.

The teens told police occupants inside a gray Dodge Charger had fired upon them, causing them to run and hide behind a building.

A 13-year-old was shot in his left foot and a 19-year-old was shot in his left knee, Pawlak said. Both were taken to the hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.

At 11:17 p.m. police were called to a second shooting that happened in the Walgreen's parking lot at Grant Street and West 25th Avenue, police reported.

A man was found lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound in his back and arm. He was conscious and first responders transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.