13-year-old boy dead, another injured in Hammond Halloween shooting, police say

HAMMOND — One 13-year-old boy is dead and another injured following a shooting Sunday night, police said.

A person of interest is in custody and being questioned while the investigation continues into the nature of the offense, according to Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., which was half an hour after Halloween trick-or-treating officially ended in the city, he said.

The injured boy was shot in the leg, treated at a hospital and released, police said.

No location for the shooting or further details were given.

"While we are thankful for the community support which led to the arrest of the person of interest, we are heartbroken that such an event could even occur," Kellogg said. "Our hearts go out to the families of these boys."

Anyone with information or who saw anything related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Chris Gootee at 219-942-4900 or Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.

