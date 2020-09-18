13-year-old student nabbed in cyber attacks on Valpo schools, police say

The district, which had brought in help to combat the problems caused by the hacking, is looking at what can be done to raise defenses to prevent future intrusions into its computer system, he said.

Berta had told the Valparaiso School Board Thursday night that significant progress had been made at addressing the hacking problem.

Valparaiso administrators notified parents on Tuesday of steps taken to work with law enforcement to identify individuals responsible for what the district described as "purposeful and malicious criminal acts."

Valparaiso Community Schools reopened for in-person learning last month, giving families an option to pursue virtual instruction if they were not yet ready to send their students back to the classroom amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

About 23% of the district's students are currently engaging in Valparaiso Community Schools' remote learning option where teachers are responsible for leading the instruction of students attending school both in person and remotely.

"This is not an issue exclusively affecting remote learners. It's also affecting in-school learners and teachers being able to teach effectively," School Board President Sue Hoffman said, reading a parent's comment submitted electronically to the board.