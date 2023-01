14-year-old arrested for killing Hammond man in Crete Township, sheriff says

CRETE TOWNSHIP, Ill. — Deputies have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the shooting of a Hammond man last Friday night, the Will County sheriff's office announced.

Chaves J. Bradley, 25, was found deceased around 9:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 263rd Avenue as the result of a gunshot wound. Police said his vehicle had been shot at multiple times.

Police said the juvenile was supposed to meet Bradley near East 263rd Street and Greenwood Avenue. Bradley sat in his vehicle, waiting for the juvenile, when he heard shots. Bradley sped away, but crashed into multiple parked cars on the street, according to witnesses. After Bradley crashed, he exited his vehicle and told witnesses he needed help, then collapsed.

Crime-scene investigators found seven .40-caliber shell casings at the scene, the sheriff's office said. When police searched the juvenile's bedroom, they found a .40-caliber pistol and .40-caliber ammunition, consistent with the evidence found at the scene.

The 14-year-old and his parents were questioned by police Thursday. The juvenile was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm without requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

