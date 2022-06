14-year-old charged in Region store shooting; Hobart police laud public's help

HOBART — Police say help from the public led to the apprehension of a 14-year-old who was charged in connection with the May 23 shooting at Tobacco Town at 3901 West 37th Ave.

Hobart detectives determined the teen fled after the shooting to a residence in the 1600 block of East 36th Place in Gary, said Hobart Police Cpt. James M. Gonzales.

"Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant through the Lake County Prosecutor's Office and subsequently executed the search warrant on June 2, 2022," Gonzales said. "The juvenile suspects involved with the shooting were located inside of the residence and taken into custody."

Police recovered several firearms from the residence, including one with an obliterated serial number, Gonzales said. Additional evidence was also recovered.

The second juvenile was not charged and was released to his guardian,

The 40-year-old Hobart man shot in the ankle early May 23 was a bystander who tried to intervene when two males stole from the store, police said at the time.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated for an injury that was not life-threatening, police had said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects at the time and sought tips from the public.

The 14-year-old is charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, unlawful possession of a handgun by an unlicensed person, illegal possession of alcohol by a minor and theft, Gonzales said.

"The public was instrumental with assisting detectives with this investigation, and we would like to thank everyone for their assistance," Gonzales said.