14-year-old missing from Hammond, police say

Gomez-Burgos is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds with brown, shoulder-length, curly hair.

HAMMOND — Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl missing from her Hammond home.

Leticia Gomez-Burgos was believed to have run away and was last seen Sunday voluntarily leaving her home in Hammond, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Police believe she may still be somewhere in the Chicagoland area.

Gomez-Burgos is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds with brown, shoulder-length, curly hair. Police said she has her ears pierced and she has a gap between her top front two teeth.

Leticia Gomez-Burgos was believed to have ran away and was last seen Sunday voluntarily leaving her home in Hammond, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

She was last known to have a white Jordan duffle bag full of clothes and may be wearing black Jordan Space Jam shoes or white Air Force 1 gym shoes.

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department Juvenile Division at 219-852-2906. If anyone sees Gomez-Burgos, they are asked to call 911 immediately. 

