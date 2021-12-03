$15,000 necklace taken in chaotic gas station robbery, police say

CROWN POINT — An Illinois man was wanted Friday on charges he participated in a robbery of a man Oct. 24 at a Gary gas station where shots were fired, court records showed.
Dwight E. Cross, 25, who has addresses in Chicago and Hazel Crest, Illinois, and another unidentified suspect are accused of attempting to carjack a man, shooting at him and robbing him of a diamond-studded necklace valued at $15,000.
Cross has not yet entered pleas to felony charges of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, criminal confinement, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, attempted auto theft, pointing a firearm and theft.
The victim told police he packed all of his valuables into his white Lincoln SUV at the Westbrook Apartments and went to the Clark gas station at 2725 W. Fifth Ave.
He was pumping gas when a man in a white hooded sweatshirt, red face mask, and snake-skin and teal-colored Air Jordan shoes pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his Lincoln, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
The man ordered the victim to the ground, and the victim dropped his keys on the ground and lay on top of them as he complied, records state.
The victim attempted to keep his keys hidden despite the man's orders to move, so the man pulled the gun's trigger, according to court documents.
The victim told police the gun clicked twice but didn't fire, so the man tried to rack the gun's slide and a live round fell out, records state.
When the victim realized the gun was jammed, he got up and chased the man and they both fell on the wet pavement. The victim took his cellphone and keys and fled, and the man began shooting, records state.
The victim told police he sought help at a nearby auto repair shop, but several men inside pulled guns out and told him to leave. Back outside, the victim saw the man in the white sweatshirt going through his Lincoln and then saw a man in a red hooded sweatshirt running toward him, records state.
The victim knew Cross, who was identified as the man in the red sweatshirt, from the Westbrook Apartments, according to documents.
Surveillance video showed Cross running out of the Clark gas station and chasing the victim into a nearby Citgo station, records state.
Cross demanded to know where the victim went, but he left when a Citgo employee refused to tell him, according to documents. Police found the victim hiding inside one of the gas stations.
During the chaos, a book bag containing the victim's diamond-studded chain necklace and $40 in cash were taken from the Lincoln, records state.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in the white sweatshirt is asked to call is asked to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.