$15,000 necklace taken in chaotic gas station robbery, police say

The victim told police the gun clicked twice but didn't fire, so the man tried to rack the gun's slide and a live round fell out, records state.

When the victim realized the gun was jammed, he got up and chased the man and they both fell on the wet pavement. The victim took his cellphone and keys and fled, and the man began shooting, records state.

The victim told police he sought help at a nearby auto repair shop, but several men inside pulled guns out and told him to leave. Back outside, the victim saw the man in the white sweatshirt going through his Lincoln and then saw a man in a red hooded sweatshirt running toward him, records state.

The victim knew Cross, who was identified as the man in the red sweatshirt, from the Westbrook Apartments, according to documents.

Surveillance video showed Cross running out of the Clark gas station and chasing the victim into a nearby Citgo station, records state.

Cross demanded to know where the victim went, but he left when a Citgo employee refused to tell him, according to documents. Police found the victim hiding inside one of the gas stations.