 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 Lake County inmates test positive for COVID, another 78 in quarantine
breaking urgent

15 Lake County inmates test positive for COVID, another 78 in quarantine

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County Jail

Lake County Jail is shown. Fifteen inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and another 78 are in quarantine.

 Marc Chase

CROWN POINT — Fifteen inmates at the Lake County Jail recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation on the facility's medical floor, officials said.

Another 78 inmates were in medical quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-positive inmates, and one corrections staff member recently tested positive for the disease.

Among those in quarantine is Geremiah R. Erwin, 24, who was scheduled to stand trial next week on one count of murder in the perpetration of robbery.

Erwin, who has addresses in Hammond and Calumet City, was charged at age 17 in 2013 in connection with the Sept. 24, 2013, shooting death of Marchello Valliant in the 7500 block of Chestnut Avenue in Hammond.

Erwin would not have been able to attend at least several days of his trial because of his quarantine status, attorneys said Tuesday.

Two other trials, scheduled for the weeks of Aug. 31 and Sept. 8, were canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests, records show.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins granted a request to the continue Erwin's trial, rescheduling it for Nov. 2. She set a status hearing for Sept. 30.

A number of other inmates also have not appeared for recent court hearings because of their quarantine status.

The increase in coronavirus cases in the jail was limited to inmates assigned to one floor of the jail, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and Lake County Jail Warden Michael Zenk.

"We have taken immediate steps to medically isolate and test inmates with COVID-19 symptoms and medically quarantine and test inmates with no symptoms," they said in a statement.

The jail began testing inmates April 15. Since that time, a total of 30 inmates; 20 staff members, including corrections officers and civilian employees; and three full-time medical contract employees have tested positive, officials said.

When one or more inmates in a housing section are placed in isolation for COVID-19 symptoms, other inmates in the section are placed on quarantine status. 

If any of the inmates with symptoms test positive for COVID-19, the others in the housing section will remain in medical quarantine for 14 days from the date the original inmate was removed from the section, officials said.

If any additional inmates test positive, the medical quarantine period will be extended.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts