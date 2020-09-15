15 Lake County inmates test positive for COVID, another 78 in quarantine

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Fifteen inmates at the Lake County Jail recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation on the facility's medical floor, officials said.

Another 78 inmates were in medical quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-positive inmates, and one corrections staff member recently tested positive for the disease.

Among those in quarantine is Geremiah R. Erwin, 24, who was scheduled to stand trial next week on one count of murder in the perpetration of robbery.

Erwin, who has addresses in Hammond and Calumet City, was charged at age 17 in 2013 in connection with the Sept. 24, 2013, shooting death of Marchello Valliant in the 7500 block of Chestnut Avenue in Hammond.

Erwin would not have been able to attend at least several days of his trial because of his quarantine status, attorneys said Tuesday.

Two other trials, scheduled for the weeks of Aug. 31 and Sept. 8, were canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests, records show.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins granted a request to the continue Erwin's trial, rescheduling it for Nov. 2. She set a status hearing for Sept. 30.