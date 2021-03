15-year-old grazed by bullet in road rage incident, police say

GARY — A teen girl suffered a graze wound from a bullet while she was riding in a vehicle Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m. police responded to West 21st Avenue and Wright Street, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

The teen was in a vehicle with two other individuals in the area when someone shot at them, police said.

The teen was treated for a minor wound by responding medics and after refusing transport to the hospital she was given to the care of a family member, Pawlak said. Pawlak said the shooting appears to stem from a road rage incident.

The teen and other occupants on the vehicle were not able to provide police with a description of the suspect vehicle or shooter.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Gary Police Department's Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210.

