15-year-old sleeping inside home, 2 others wounded in 3 separate shootings

GARY — A 15-year-old boy was among three people wounded in separate shootings Sunday across the city, police said.

The teen boy was sleeping about 5:30 a.m. when he was shot in the arm and leg after gunfire broke out in the 3600 block of West 11th Avenue, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

No one other than the boy was wounded, but two homes were damaged in the shooting, he said.

About six hours later, a 26-year-old man was shot in the right side and left wrist, Hamady said.

The man told police he was walking in an alley in the 2500 block of West 13th Avenue, heading toward Roosevelt Place, when two people in a blue vehicle began shooting at him. The man ran to a nearby residence for help, police said.

Late Sunday, detectives were actively investigating a shooting that occurred about 7:25 p.m. in the 4900 block of Jefferson Street, Hamady said.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and taken by ambulance to a local hospital, he said.