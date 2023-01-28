15 years after toddler's killing, family's search for justice persists

Sylvia Squzert Sylvia Squzert holds a sign during a memorial Saturday near 21st Avenue and Malcolm X Drive in Gary demanding that the killer of her great-nep…

GARY — It has been 15 years since Josiah Shaw was shot and killed in his car seat.

Fifteen years without a son, grandson or nephew. Fifteen years without his energetic, playful and joyful presence, his family said.

"I wish I could have gotten the chance to see what kind of person he turned out to be," Josiah's grandmother Donna Shaw said.

Shaw and her family gather every year on the anniversary of Josiah's death to distribute fliers and hold signs to fight for justice in his senseless killing. The memorial was organized though Concerned Citizens Against Violence.

Concerned Citizens founder Dwight Taylor believes people must continue to put pressure on authorities to solve Josiah's killing.

"Whoever is responsible for shooting this defenseless 13-month old baby, they will be brought to justice," he said. "What animal could shoot an innocent baby?"

Josiah's mother, Kwana Shaw, was buckling him into his car seat Jan. 28, 2008, in an SUV in the 500 block of West 21st Avenue when a man approached, shot her and pushed his way into the front seat of the vehicle. He drove off with Josiah in the back seat.

Josiah was later found in the vehicle near 17th Avenue and Malcolm X Drive with gunshot wounds to the pelvis and chin, police said. Kwana, who was in critical condition, survived her injuries.

Donna said there was a tremendous reaction from the community when Josiah was killed. Members of the Gary Police Department, the Lake County prosecutor's office and city officials would join the family for the yearly memorial service.

However, on Saturday, Donna stood with four other family members. Even so, the family's quest for justice hasn't dwindled.

"We've come out here in the cold, sleet, snow, ice," Donna said. "I'm still going to come out here every year until this case is solved."

Josiah's father, Terry Bethel, was questioned and identified as a person of interest in the slaying, but no charges were filed against him. Bethel's brother Joe Noel was questioned in the shooting. Kwana filed a civil lawsuit in July 2009, alleging that the two caused Josiah's death. The lawsuit dismissed with a settlement in March 2016, just days before it was set to go to trial, according to court records.

Gary police said Saturday that there are no updates to the status of the investigation.

Sylvia Squzert, Josiah's great-aunt, said she wishes police had brought in federal investigators to help with the case.

"It shouldn't take 15 years," Josiah's great-uncle Robert Squzert said. "Cases that involve a child, they solve those cases."

In a message Saturday morning to Donna, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter told her he continues to send his prayers and support, although he was unable to attend the memorial.

"I still hold out hope that one day Josiah, as well as your family, will get some sense of justice," he wrote.

Sylvia said she truly believes the case will be solved and will keep coming back each year until there is justice for Josiah. She hopes people feel inspired to see the family standing on the corner of 21st Avenue and Malcolm X Drive every year on the anniversary of his death, advocating for their beloved Josiah.

"I believe this is done on God's time," Sylvia said. "I tell others not to give up in life. Keep standing, even if you're standing alone."