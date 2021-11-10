 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16-year-old Dolton teen dies after suffering gunshot wound to chest
alert urgent

16-year-old Dolton teen dies after suffering gunshot wound to chest

Ambulance stock

File photo of ambulance.

 Times file photo

SOUTH HOLLAND — A teen died after suffering a gunshot wound to his chest in a South Holland, Illinois, neighborhood last week.

Daunte Carter, of Dolton, was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m. Friday at University of UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital, according to a report from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. 

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Carter’s death has been ruled as a homicide. The shooting happened at 5:23 p.m. Friday in the 15000 block of Drexel Avenue in South Holland.

The South Holland Police Department did not respond immediately to The Times’ inquiries into the investigation.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts