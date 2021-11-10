16-year-old Dolton teen dies after suffering gunshot wound to chest

SOUTH HOLLAND — A teen died after suffering a gunshot wound to his chest in a South Holland, Illinois, neighborhood last week.
Daunte Carter, of Dolton, was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m. Friday at University of UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital, according to a report from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Carter’s death has been ruled as a homicide. The shooting happened at 5:23 p.m. Friday in the 15000 block of Drexel Avenue in South Holland.
The South Holland Police Department did not respond immediately to The Times’ inquiries into the investigation.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.