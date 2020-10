16-year-old found injured after bullet strikes car window

HAMMOND — A 16-year-old boy was found injured after a bullet struck his car window Wednesday afternoon.

It was originally reported by police that the boy had been struck in the face by a bullet, however, it was later learned the vehicle was struck, causing fragmented glass to hit his face.

At 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 700 block of 169th Street, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Police found the teen inside a vehicle in the area suffering from wounds on his face from shattered glass. He was taken to a hospital and at this time, police report his injury is not life-threatening.

Kellogg said no further information is available at this time but more details will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hammond Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.

