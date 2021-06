16-year-old girl injured by stray bullet, airlifted to Chicago hospital, police say

HAMMOND — A 16-year-old girl was airlifted after being injured by a stray bullet fired during an argument between two males, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to shots fired in the 5800 block of Calumet Avenue, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Police were told tow males were arguing in the parking lot when one of them fired a gunshot. Officers searched the area and found bullet casings at the scene, Kellogg said.

Shortly after, a 16-year-old girl was taken to St. Margaret Healthcare Dyer. She had suffered a wound to her leg and a graze wound on her head, Kellogg said.

The victim was airlifted via medical helicopter to a Chicago hospital, and was last known to be in stable condition.

Officers were seen investigating outside of Shark's Fish and Chicken 5800 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond and speaking to area witnesses.

Police urged anyone with information the suspects or incident to contact Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Ritter at 219-852-2990 or Detective Sgt. Tony Pinarski at 219-852-2983.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.