16-year-old missing from Hammond, police say

HAMMOND — Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl missing from her Hammond home.

Damaris Serna was believed to have run away and was last seen late on the night of June 17 voluntarily leaving her home, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Family believes she may still be somewhere in the Hammond area. 

Serna is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with waist-length, straight hair that is brown with blonde highlights.

Police said she might be wearing a cursive-writing name plate necklace with her name and she also might be wearing a ring with an elephant and other animals on it. 

She also has a piercing in her left nostril.

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department Juvenile Division at 219-852-2906. If anyone sees Serna, they are asked to call 911 immediately. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

