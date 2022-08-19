 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
16-year-old stole mom's gun, gave it to dad and now it's missing, St. John police say

  • Updated
St. John police stock

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — A 16-year-old boy faces a criminal charge after allegedly taking a handgun from his mother and giving it to his father, who was also taken into custody on a failure to appear warrant, St. John Police Public Information Officer Roger Patz said.

St. John police responded at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a missing firearm at a residence in the 10400 Block of Douglas Drive, Patz said.

"The complainant reported to officers that she believed that her 16 year old son found and took a handgun that had been given to her for her safety, by her boyfriend," he said.

Officers determined the youth had taken the gun and given it to his father who lives in Gary.

The owner of the gun wanted to report it stolen, at which time the youth was taken into custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center and faces a charge of theft of a firearm, Patz said.

St. John Police then joined the Northwest Regional SWAT Team Thursday to execute a search warrant of the father's residence in the 600 Block of Martin Luther King Drive in Gary.

The father, Patrick B. Hollins, 55, was taken into custody on the warrant and taken to the Lake County Jail.

The stolen handgun has not yet been recovered, police said.

A father gunned down a man at a park Saturday because he suspected the man pulled his 10-year-old son’s hair and threw basketballs at him during the child’s earlier visit to a Hammond park.

