17 Region fire departments battled Crown Point barn fire for hours

CROWN POINT — Firefighters from 17 departments battled a hay barn blaze for more than four hours Sunday night, the city fire department said.

The fire was reported around 10:12 p.m. in the area of East 121st Avenue and Iowa Street, the city said.

Crown Point Fire Rescue crews said they found a large dairy hay barn engulfed in flames and other departments were called on to bring help and water tankers due the lack of hydrants in the area.

No people or animals were injured in the blaze, which remains under investigation, firefighters said.

Crown Point Fire Rescue was aided by Boone Grove, Cedar Lake, Dyer, Griffith, Hebron, Hobart, Lake Hills, Lake Ridge, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Schererville, St. John, and Union Township.

