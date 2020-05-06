You are the owner of this article.
17-year-old boy slain in Gary's 3rd homicide in 4 days
17-year-old boy slain in Gary's 3rd homicide in 4 days

police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

GARY — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting early Wednesday, marking the city's third homicide in four days, police said.

The boy, whose name has not yet been released, was found inside a home in the 3200 block of East 12th Avenue after officers responded about 12:30 a.m., police said.

The boy was among three dead and at least three wounded since Sunday in separate shootings in Gary, police said.

Monday

In a separate shooting about 3 p.m. Monday, a 38-year-old man suffered a graze wound after a feud between him and another man about parking in the 900 block of West 35th Avenue escalated, Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

A 38-year-old drove through his 51-year-old neighbor's yard several times, tearing up grass, running over a decorative cement bench and driving through bushes, police said.

When the 38-year-old began steering the car toward the 51-year-old, the 51-year-old began shooting, Pawlak said. The 38-year-old, who suffered graze wounds to the head and shoulder, drove to a nearby location and called police.

The 38-year-old was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary and later arrested on suspicion of criminal recklessness, Pawlak said. The case remained under investigation.

Sunday

Two men were killed and two others were wounded in separate shootings last weekend, police said.

Ernest Millard III, 38, was killed and a 25-year-old Gary man was wounded in a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Williams Street, according to police and coroner's records. Clayton lived on the same block, records show.

Police were dispatched to the area for a report of shots fired and a possible gunshot victim.

Dion Clayton, 27, of Gary, was killed and a 20-year-old Gary man was wounded in a shooting about 11:45 p.m. Sunday at the Save gas station at 4500 Broadway, police said.

Officers found Clayton after following a blood trail a short distance, police said.

The 20-year-old was located at another location after police received a 911 call. The 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the 17-year-old's homicide on East 12th Avenue is asked to call Detective Sgt. Christopher Poe, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about Millard's homicide is asked to call homicide unit Detective Cpl. James Bond.

Anyone with information about Clayton's homicide is asked to call homicide unit Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes.

The Metro Homicide Unit can be reached at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

