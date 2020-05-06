17-year-old boy slain in Gary's 3rd homicide in 4 days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting early Wednesday, marking the city's third homicide in four days, police said.

The boy, whose name has not yet been released, was found inside a home in the 3200 block of East 12th Avenue after officers responded about 12:30 a.m., police said.

The boy was among three dead and at least three wounded since Sunday in separate shootings in Gary, police said.

Monday

In a separate shooting about 3 p.m. Monday, a 38-year-old man suffered a graze wound after a feud between him and another man about parking in the 900 block of West 35th Avenue escalated, Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

A 38-year-old drove through his 51-year-old neighbor's yard several times, tearing up grass, running over a decorative cement bench and driving through bushes, police said.

When the 38-year-old began steering the car toward the 51-year-old, the 51-year-old began shooting, Pawlak said. The 38-year-old, who suffered graze wounds to the head and shoulder, drove to a nearby location and called police.