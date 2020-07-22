17 years after brutal homicide, suspect arrested in Ohio, authorities say

MERRILLVILLE — Authorities arrested a man Tuesday in Alliance, Ohio, on charges alleging he killed another man 17 years ago in Gary by slashing the man's throat.
Robert A. Orosz, 57, of Merrillville, was charged July 16 in Lake Criminal Court with one count of murder in the homicide of 48-year-old Kevin Pratchett.
Two of Pratchett's friends found his body March 13, 2003, inside his home in the 2500 block of Wright Street in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood, according to the FBI.
"Mr. Orosz and Mr. Pratchett knew each other and the motive appears to be drug-related,” said Hobart police Detective Lt. Nicholas Wardrip, who investigated the case along with Gary police Detective Frank Carrillo. Both men serve as task force officers on the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team.
GRIT began re-investigating the case in 2019 and identified Orosz as a suspect through DNA evidence, FBI spokeswoman Chris Bavender said.
Authorities tracked Orosz to Alliance, Ohio, where he had been working, officials said. Orosz is currently awaiting extradition back to Lake County.
GRIT investigators have secured charges after re-investigating a number of cold cases during the past two years, the FBI said.
Desmond McQuay was charged in Lake Criminal Court in November with murder in the March 18, 2011, homicide of Julian Nava in Gary. McQuay, of Dayton, Ohio, pleaded not guilty and has a court hearing set for July 27.
Tyrone A. McKee, 56, Merrillville, was charged in Lake Criminal Court in October with one count of murder, one count of murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and one count of rape in the 1988 murder of 23-year-old Colleen Callahan in Gary. McKee has pleaded not guilty and is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 4.
Joel Williams charged in Lake Criminal Court in March 2019 with rape in connection with March 1984 Hobart home invasion and rape. He has pleaded guilty and is next scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Paul Fontaine was charged in Lake Criminal Court in January 2019 with murder in the 2011 disappearance of his mother, Dr. Promilia Mehta-Paul of Munster. Mehta-Paul’s body has never been located. Fontaine has pleaded not guilty. His petition to let bail was denied in May, and his next court date is set for Sept. 18.
Ernest Cook and Cory Wilson were charged in December 2018 with murder in connection with May 2011 homicide of Lawrence Wesby in Gary. Both men pleaded guilty. Cook was sentenced in May to two years in prison. Wilson was sentenced in April to two years in prison followed by two years on probation.
Jeremiah Farmer, of Hammond, was charged in U.S. District Court in October 2018 in connection with June 1999 double murder of Marion Lowry and Harvey Siegers at a Hammond business. Farmer was convicted at a trial in July 2019 and is awaiting sentencing.
Walter A. Rondo III, Daidreon Sparks, Jimmie Caldwell, and Dontrall Phillips were charged in Lake Criminal Court in summer 2018 with murder and murder in the perpetration of robbery in connection with 2015 shooting death of 21-year-old Donald Fuzzell on April 12, 2015, at 23rd Street Gas, 2395 Broadway in Gary.
Rondo pleaded guilty in December 2018 and is awaiting sentencing. Sparks, Caldwell and Phillips have pleaded not guilty. Sparks and Phillips are each due in court in August, and Caldwell's trial is set to begin Oct. 19.
Agencies assisting GRIT with the Orosz investigation included the Gary Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Unit, Indiana State Police, LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, New Jersey State Police and the Alliance, Ohion, police Department.
Police ask anyone with information about a cold case to call GRIT investigators at 219-942-4899.
