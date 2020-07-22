17 years after brutal homicide, suspect arrested in Ohio, authorities say

Tyrone A. McKee, 56, Merrillville, was charged in Lake Criminal Court in October with one count of murder, one count of murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and one count of rape in the 1988 murder of 23-year-old Colleen Callahan in Gary. McKee has pleaded not guilty and is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 4.

Joel Williams charged in Lake Criminal Court in March 2019 with rape in connection with March 1984 Hobart home invasion and rape. He has pleaded guilty and is next scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Paul Fontaine was charged in Lake Criminal Court in January 2019 with murder in the 2011 disappearance of his mother, Dr. Promilia Mehta-Paul of Munster. Mehta-Paul’s body has never been located. Fontaine has pleaded not guilty. His petition to let bail was denied in May, and his next court date is set for Sept. 18.

Ernest Cook and Cory Wilson were charged in December 2018 with murder in connection with May 2011 homicide of Lawrence Wesby in Gary. Both men pleaded guilty. Cook was sentenced in May to two years in prison. Wilson was sentenced in April to two years in prison followed by two years on probation.