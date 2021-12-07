$18.15 million verdict for Gary resident struck, thrown by truck, attorneys say

CHICAGO — An $18.15 million verdict was reached Monday on behalf of a former Gary resident who was seriously injured five years ago, at the age of 17, when he was struck and thrown by a semi-truck while he stood on the side of a highway fixing his vehicle, a Chicago law firm announced.

The verdict was reached in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of Gustavo Cornejo Jr., who resided in Gary at the time of the accident. A jury arrived at the verdict after three weeks of trial and eight hours of deliberation over two days, according to attorneys Bradley M. Cosgrove and Jack J. Casciato, partners at Clifford Law Offices.

"He (Cornejo) and his father were pulled over on the right shoulder of Interstate 394 on Sept. 27, 2016, when a tractor-trailer struck the young Cornejo, hurling him more than 30 feet in the air," the law firm said. "He struck his head and suffered severe brain injuries as well as broken ribs and vertebrae."

The defendants in the case ware Dakota Lines trucking company of Vermillion, South Dakota and Alliance Shipper, Inc. of Englewod Cliffs, New Jersey.