18-mile police pursuit leads to confiscation of ghost gun, narcotics, police say

CHICAGO — After leading police on a high-speed, approximately 18-mile chase, a Chicago man was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple criminal charges, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Thursday.

The 27-year-old man is charged with resisting law enforcement, dealing marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm, Martinez said. He has a pending felony drug charges against him in Illinois.

Martinez said a Lake County police officer observed the man in a black SUV talking on the phone with his seat belt unfastened around 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at 24th Street and Grant Street in Gary. The officer stopped the driver, and after he approached the car, he said, he immediately smelled marijuana. The driver admitted he had been using marijuana. When the officer asked him for identification, the man had none.

The officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, but the driver fled westbound on 24th Avenue. The officer pursued the SUV and noticed the driver fling a gray backpack out of his window and onto the ground at 23rd Avenue. Both cars continued onto Interstate 80 westbound, Martinez said.

When officers attempted a maneuver to stop the SUV, the driver swerved around the vehicles to avoid stopping. The pursuit continued in Illinois and onto the Bishop Ford Freeway. Multiple police cars surrounded the SUV, which forced the driver of the SUV to stop near the 130th Street exit.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a firearm with no serial numbers, called a ghost gun, and marijuana. An Indiana State Police officer recovered the backpack on 23rd Avenue thrown out of the vehicle and officers discovered marijuana edibles. Police believe they are infused with controlled substances, according to Martinez.

The driver is being held in an Illinois facility, pending extradition. A 29-year-old Hammond woman who was a passenger in the SUV was released, Martinez said.