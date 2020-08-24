18 pounds of 'celery' discovered in car turns out to be illegal Khat drug, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — While an out-of-state motorist attempted to convince an officer that the nearly 18 pounds of a green leafy substance found in his car was "celery to rub on your face," Porter County police say is it actually an illegal plant known as Khat.

"Khat is a flowering evergreen shrub that is abused for its stimulant-like effect," according to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration fact sheet.

Sadiq Abdulle, 30, of Minnesota, was taken into custody and faces a felony count of dealing in a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, police said.

The county officer said after receiving a tip from state police about the vehicle, he saw it driving westbound along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road at 11:25 a.m. Friday.

Abdulle reportedly told police he was returning home to Minnesota after visiting family in Ohio.

He agreed to a search of his red 2020 Toyota Camry, during which time a small bag of the drug was found in the center console and four white garbage bags of it were located in the trunk, police said.

Police said Abdulle claimed the plant was celery and plant material was visible on his tongue.