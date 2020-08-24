 Skip to main content
18 pounds of 'celery' discovered in car turns out to be illegal Khat drug, police say
18 pounds of 'celery' discovered in car turns out to be illegal Khat drug, police say

PORTAGE — While an out-of-state motorist attempted to convince an officer that the nearly 18 pounds of a green leafy substance found in his car was "celery to rub on your face," Porter County police say is it actually an illegal plant known as Khat.

"Khat is a flowering evergreen shrub that is abused for its stimulant-like effect," according to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration fact sheet.

Sadiq Abdulle, 30, of Minnesota, was taken into custody and faces a felony count of dealing in a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, police said.

The county officer said after receiving a tip from state police about the vehicle, he saw it driving westbound along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road at 11:25 a.m. Friday.

Abdulle reportedly told police he was returning home to Minnesota after visiting family in Ohio.

He agreed to a search of his red 2020 Toyota Camry, during which time a small bag of the drug was found in the center console and four white garbage bags of it were located in the trunk, police said.

Police said Abdulle claimed the plant was celery and plant material was visible on his tongue.

Khat is a native plant of East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula and has street names including Abyssinian Tea, African Salad, Catha, Chat, Kat, and Oat, according to the DEA.

The plant is typically chewed like tobacco, but can be made into tea, a chewable paste, smoked or sprinkled on food, the DEA says.

It is a stimulant that can cause grandiose delusions, paranoia, nightmares, hallucinations and hyperactivity, according to the DEA.

"Khat’s effects are similar to other stimulants, such as cocaine, amphetamine, and methamphetamine," DEA says.

It contains controlled chemicals that have a high potential for abuse and has no current accepted medical use in this country, according to the DEA.

