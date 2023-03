GARY — A Gary man has been arrested in connection with the robbery and death this year of Alexander Hudson, 26, of Gary.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Larry Saunders, 18, in the Aetna neighborhood of Gary on Thursday and placed him in custody at the Lake County Jail, the Gary Police Department announced Friday.

Saunders was charged in February with murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery resulting in bodily injury, armed robbery, robbery, theft and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Gary police said law enforcement officials had been working to locate Saunders.

Hudson was found Jan. 28 with gunshot wounds at the One Stop convenience store on West 45th Avenue.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Joseph Lopez Dustin Tuerff Mario Moore Lincoln Bowman Jamarri Walker Elliott Claiborne Frank Lyons Jennifer Textor Justin Collins William Elliott Zolinda Diaz Crystal Martinez Derek Schiola Christopher McCoy Anthony Bonner Angelica Vasquez Rashonda Frazier Jesus Perez Shaun Daly Destiny Weber Santos Valles Jon Hammonds Peter Schodrof Asia Glenn Maurice Thomas Jr Dominic Watson Mariah Gonzalez Ralph Oldendorf Keylian Brown Billy Wise Joycelyn Delgado Mia Vasquez Rolando Reyes-Rodriguez Carl Adler Deborah Harris Brandie Teachout Darrius Williams Korlisha James Steven Zambon Jr. Bradley Pitts Adam Bastie Dameon Pinkins Cyquawan Dykes Chanel Sherman Jr Demitrius Warmack Scott Grape Brianna Tellez Geneva Jolly Mark Anderson Josh Grotberg Donnell Draper Sr. Mark Cole Jr. Michael Trinidad Michael Williams Colton Johnson Michael Lindsey Jesus Alba Juan Vargas III Timothy Hughes Mark Gill Jamarr Tucker Terrence Jones Charles Jackson Daron Murphy James Pelham II Allan Ciupa Jesse Coleman Kristyn Boskov Ezell Sutton Joseph Golec Darryl Collins Armonte Williams Saadiq Harper Daniel Jevyak James Davenport Fernanda Mata Milford Dunn Jameka Moore Derek Gensel Nicholas Riley Joseph Anderson