18-year-old arrested in Valpo apartment complex shooting, police say

VALPARAISO — An 18-year-old Valparaiso man is behind bars and faces a criminal charge of attempted armed robbery in connection with a shooting Friday night at the The Masters Apartment Homes, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

The accused, Kendrick C. Ditmire, was taken into custody Tuesday, Hall said.

Valparaiso police said they were called out around 9:03 p.m. Friday to the 2900 block of Gleneagles Boulevard for a report of shots being fired.

"Upon arrival, police confirmed the alleged actions and that no parties had been injured," Hall said.

Ditmire is being held at the Porter County jail and faces a felony count.

"Valparaiso police continue to investigate the actions of the evening," according to Hall.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department's detective bureau, 219-462-2135.

