18-year-old arrested on charge alleging he molested teen girl

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old Hobart man was in custody Monday on charges alleging he sneaked into a Hobart home where a 13-year-old girl was living and molested her.

Justin D. Trevino became the target of a police investigation after the girl sent photos of herself and Trevino to a witness, who brought the photos to the attention of the girl's foster parent, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The 13-year-old girl told police she invited Trevino to her home in September and told him she was interested in sex, records state.

Trevino arrived and engaged in sexual intercourse, then left through her bedroom window, according to court documents.

Trevino initially denied he had sex with the girl, but he later told police he did and said it was consensual, records state.

Trevino was charged with one count of child molesting, a level 3 felony.

Magistrate Natalie Bokota entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during an initial hearing Monday. His bail review and formal appearance were set for Tuesday.