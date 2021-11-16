 Skip to main content
18-year-old crashes stolen Mercedes Benz, fights with police, courts say
A police pursuit Monday led to the arrest of a driver accused of helping attack a man and stealing his vehicle a day earlier, police said.

MERRILLVILLE — A police pursuit Monday led to the arrest of a driver accused of helping attack a man and stealing his vehicle a day earlier, police said.

Jaylin Maurice Moorer, 18, of Merrillville, faces charges including robbery, criminal confinement, auto theft and resisting law enforcement, according to Superior Court of Lake County records. 

Merrillville police said they responded at 5:38 p.m. Sunday to Fairbridge Inn Express in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street for a report of a carjacking.

A man told officers he was attacked by three men he met earlier in the day while at his local motel room, police said. He met the three at a Citgo gas station in Hobart and invited them to his hotel room in Merrillville, court documents stated.

When they were at his hotel room, the victim said he began doing push-ups, to which one of the males put him in a choke hold and another put his hotel mini fridge on his back, ordering him to keep his hands behind his back, the reports allege. 

Then the suspects went through his belongings and took his car keys to his Mercedes Benz, which they used to flee the scene, police said. 

Police reviewed hotel surveillance footage, which showed the three males exiting the victim's room and entering his vehicle and driving away. 

On Monday around 12:30 a.m. Lake County police wound up in a pursuit of the same stolen vehicle resulting in an arrest, police said. 

The vehicle was on Interstate 80/94 and Grant Street in Gary when an officer saw the vehicle travelling at 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. The officer noticed the vehicle swerving and after attempting to pull the vehicle over, pursued it as it led chase. 

The vehicle crashed in a marshy ditch and two people inside ran away from the wreck on foot. The driver, Moorer, ignored police commands to stop, telling the officer to "shut the (expletive) up," as he fled, court records said.

The officer tackled Moorer and a struggle ensued, however the officer was able to arrest him.

