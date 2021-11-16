18-year-old crashes stolen Mercedes Benz, fights with police, courts say

MERRILLVILLE — A police pursuit Monday led to the arrest of a driver accused of helping attack a man and stealing his vehicle a day earlier, police said.

Jaylin Maurice Moorer, 18, of Merrillville, faces charges including robbery, criminal confinement, auto theft and resisting law enforcement, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

Merrillville police said they responded at 5:38 p.m. Sunday to Fairbridge Inn Express in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street for a report of a carjacking.

A man told officers he was attacked by three men he met earlier in the day while at his local motel room, police said. He met the three at a Citgo gas station in Hobart and invited them to his hotel room in Merrillville, court documents stated.

When they were at his hotel room, the victim said he began doing push-ups, to which one of the males put him in a choke hold and another put his hotel mini fridge on his back, ordering him to keep his hands behind his back, the reports allege.

Then the suspects went through his belongings and took his car keys to his Mercedes Benz, which they used to flee the scene, police said.